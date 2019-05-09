Overview of system converted to the cloud using Fujitsu's solution







TOKYO, May 9, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will begin sales in Japan and Europe of Fujitsu Integrated System PRIMEFLEX for Microsoft Azure Stack, its vertically integrated platform. Sales will begin May 9th, with expansion across the globe in stages at a later date.This product represents the latest development in Fujitsu's global systems integrator partnership with Microsoft Corporation, and delivers comprehensive support for the deployment of Microsoft Azure Stack, which enables the use of the Microsoft Azure public cloud service in on-premises environments.Fujitsu's solution will allow end users to quickly build cloud environments that satisfy the stringent requirements for security, compliance, and availability essential for the reliable, continuous operation of mission-critical systems, while simultaneously supporting the smooth implementation of hybrid cloud.This product will be exhibited at Fujitsu Forum 2019, which will be held at the Tokyo International Forum on May 17, 2019.BackgroundWith the rapid acceleration of digital transformation in recent years, an increasing number of companies will be making the choice to migrate systems to public clouds, where resources can be flexibly managed. At the same time, however, it remains essential to operate sensitive, mission-critical systems in on-premises environments, which offer users unparalleled security, compliance, and availability. In light of these unique demands, hybrid cloud systems continue to gather attention, delivering both flexibility and reliability by combining the merits of public cloud solutions with the reliability and security of on-premises environments.Features of This Product1. Optimal for migrating mission-critical systems to the cloudBy turning mission-critical systems into private cloud systems using Azure Stack, it becomes possible for customers to enjoy access to Azure services on a central operations system, including dedicated applications and system development tools, in an on-premises environment. Azure Stack comes included as standard on all Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY systems, which support mission-critical systems that demand high performance and large volumes of memory and remain the x86 servers with the largest market share in Japan(1). This means that in the future, when customers use this service to connect to Azure, the public cloud, they can standardize user interfaces and data assets between the private cloud environment they have built and Azure, making it easy to build a hybrid cloud.2. Quickly and reliably build cloud environmentsBy providing hardware such as servers and switches in pre-tested, vertically integrated configurations when deploying a system, Fujitsu helps customers quickly and reliably set up private cloud systems. Fujitsu's deployment service, offered in collaboration with Microsoft, delivers comprehensive support for building system infrastructure optimally suited for customer processes, from initial discussions to deployment and construction.3. Increased efficiency in operations managementFujitsu, in collaboration with Microsoft, supports customer systems with a maintenance system with 24 hour availability. By using Fujitsu Software Infrastructure Manager, Fujitsu's operations management software, customers can also manage infrastructure including servers, storage, and network devices, in a unified manner. Fujitsu's software solutions make it possible for customers to monitor hardware and discover abnormalities as soon as possible through a dashboard, contributing to reduced operations management man-hours.System Componentshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuSystemComponents59119.jpgPricing and Availabilityhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuPricing59119.jpg(1) x86 servers with the largest market share in Japan In the IDC Quarterly Server Tracker, 2018Q4, a survey conducted by IDC Japan, an IT-focused research company, Fujitsu's x86 servers, including the Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY series, had the largest share of the x86 server market in Japan in terms of shipment value for three years running, as well as the largest share by number of units, supporting the ICT environments of many customers in Japan.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.