AirHelp Reveals World's Best Airlines and Airports in Annual AirHelp Score

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Airlines Thomas Cook (72/72) and easyJet (71/72) receive lowest scores in the global ranking

(72/72) and easyJet (71/72) receive lowest scores in the global ranking Flybe and Virgin Atlantic only UK airlines to feature in the top 20

Qatar Airways Ranked #1 airline in the world

AirHelp has released one of the most comprehensive and accurate data-based evaluations of global airlines and airports. The 2019 AirHelp Score is the 8th of its kind and has analysed a series of key performance indicators over a one-year period, to rank the highest and poorest performing airports and airlines in the world.

The airline ranking

Thomas Cook ranks lowest in the world for overall performance out of the 72 airlines analysed, dropping 21 places on its 2018 score (51/72). The carrier placed in the bottom five airlines for its claims processing (2.5/10) and on-time-performance (OTP) (5.6/10). easyJet ranks second lowest (71/72) and Irish carrier, Ryanair, has been named the fifth lowest performing (68/72) globally.

Flybe (11/72) and Virgin Atlantic (15/72) are the only UK airlines to feature in the top 20. Qatar Airways has been crowned the best in the world whilst American Airlines (2/72) and Aeromexico (3/72) take silver and bronze position.

The airport ranking

Manchester Airport (127/132) and London Gatwick Airport (123/132) both rank within the 10 poorest performing in the world. Bristol Airport scores highest amongst the UK's airports with an overall rating of 7.43/10. The west country base ranks 70/132 in the world, scoring highest for quality of service (8.2/10).

Qatar leads the way in the worldwide airport ranking as Hamad International Airport (1/132) takes gold for overall performance, followed by Tokyo International Airport which places 2nd and Athens International airport coming in at number three.



"The AirHelp Score Report 2019 must serve as a wake-up call to the UK's aviation industry, which is continually letting down those that matter the most - the passengers. It's crystal clear that more needs to be done to adapt to ever-changing demands, whether it's airports adding and extending runways to cope with the influx, or airlines focussing on the industry-wide lack of pilots and often poor cabin-crew conditions," said Henrik Zillmer, CEO and co-founder of AirHelp.

AirHelp Score Report 2019, UK & Ireland airlines

UK Ranking Airline Global Ranking (Out of 72 international airlines) Country Overall performance score (out of 10) 1 Flybe 11 United Kingdom 7.75 2 Virgin Atlantic 15 United Kingdom 7.69 3 British Airways 23 United Kingdom 7.54 4 Aer Lingus 47 Republic of Ireland 6.81 5 Jet2 54 United Kingdom 6.44 6 Ryanair 68 Republic of Ireland 5.60 7 EasyJet 71 United Kingdom 5.29 8 Thomas Cook 72 United Kingdom 5.26

AirHelp Score Report 2019, UK & Ireland airports

UK Ranking Airport Global Ranking (Out of 132 international airports) Overall performance score (out of 10) 1 Bristol Airport 70 7.43 2 London Heathrow Airport 73 7.39 3 Birmingham Airport 78 7.36 4 Dublin Airport 81 7.33 5 London City Airport 104 6.99 6 London Stansted Airport 109 6.94 7 Edinburgh Airport 122 6.67 8 London Gatwick Airport 123 6.62 9 Manchester Airport 127 6.26

How the airlines and airports are rated

The 2019 AirHelp Score marks the company's eighth report since it began evaluations in 2015. AirHelp developed this report to combine expert knowledge and industry expertise to give air passengers better predictions for what their experiences will look like at different airports, how the airlines will treat them under normal circumstances, and what to expect if their flight gets delayed, canceled or overbooked. To determine the airline rankings, AirHelp rates airlines equally on three areas, including claims processing, on-time performance, and quality of service. Airports' scores are determined by on-time performance, which accounts for 60% of the score, and then quality of service, which is 20% of the score, and food and shopping options which makes up the remaining 20% of the score. To view AirHelp Score in full, please visit AirHelp.com/AirHelpScore.



About AirHelp

AirHelp is the world's largest organisation specialising in air passenger rights, helping travellers get compensation for delayed or cancelled flights and in instances of denied boarding. The company also takes legal and political action to support the growth and enforcement of air passenger rights worldwide. AirHelp has aided more than 10 million people, is available in 30 countries and has more than 600 employees.

Contact:

Emma Allsebrook

airhelp@cubaneight.com

+44(0)1869-715-090

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884047/AirHelp_Logo.jpg )