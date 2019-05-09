AirHelp Reveals World's Best Airlines and Airports in Annual AirHelp Score

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Airlines Thomas Cook (72/72) and easyJet (71/72) receive lowest scores in the global ranking
- Flybe and Virgin Atlantic only UK airlines to feature in the top 20
- Qatar Airways Ranked #1 airline in the world
AirHelp has released one of the most comprehensive and accurate data-based evaluations of global airlines and airports. The 2019 AirHelp Score is the 8th of its kind and has analysed a series of key performance indicators over a one-year period, to rank the highest and poorest performing airports and airlines in the world.
The airline ranking
Thomas Cook ranks lowest in the world for overall performance out of the 72 airlines analysed, dropping 21 places on its 2018 score (51/72). The carrier placed in the bottom five airlines for its claims processing (2.5/10) and on-time-performance (OTP) (5.6/10). easyJet ranks second lowest (71/72) and Irish carrier, Ryanair, has been named the fifth lowest performing (68/72) globally.
Flybe (11/72) and Virgin Atlantic (15/72) are the only UK airlines to feature in the top 20. Qatar Airways has been crowned the best in the world whilst American Airlines (2/72) and Aeromexico (3/72) take silver and bronze position.
The airport ranking
Manchester Airport (127/132) and London Gatwick Airport (123/132) both rank within the 10 poorest performing in the world. Bristol Airport scores highest amongst the UK's airports with an overall rating of 7.43/10. The west country base ranks 70/132 in the world, scoring highest for quality of service (8.2/10).
Qatar leads the way in the worldwide airport ranking as Hamad International Airport (1/132) takes gold for overall performance, followed by Tokyo International Airport which places 2nd and Athens International airport coming in at number three.
"The AirHelp Score Report 2019 must serve as a wake-up call to the UK's aviation industry, which is continually letting down those that matter the most - the passengers. It's crystal clear that more needs to be done to adapt to ever-changing demands, whether it's airports adding and extending runways to cope with the influx, or airlines focussing on the industry-wide lack of pilots and often poor cabin-crew conditions," said Henrik Zillmer, CEO and co-founder of AirHelp.
AirHelp Score Report 2019, UK & Ireland airlines
UK Ranking
Airline
Global Ranking (Out of 72 international airlines)
Country
Overall performance score (out of 10)
1
Flybe
11
United Kingdom
7.75
2
Virgin Atlantic
15
United Kingdom
7.69
3
British Airways
23
United Kingdom
7.54
4
Aer Lingus
47
Republic of Ireland
6.81
5
Jet2
54
United Kingdom
6.44
6
Ryanair
68
Republic of Ireland
5.60
7
EasyJet
71
United Kingdom
5.29
8
Thomas Cook
72
United Kingdom
5.26
AirHelp Score Report 2019, UK & Ireland airports
UK Ranking
Airport
Global Ranking (Out of 132 international airports)
Overall performance score (out of 10)
1
Bristol Airport
70
7.43
2
London Heathrow Airport
73
7.39
3
Birmingham Airport
78
7.36
4
Dublin Airport
81
7.33
5
London City Airport
104
6.99
6
London Stansted Airport
109
6.94
7
Edinburgh Airport
122
6.67
8
London Gatwick Airport
123
6.62
9
Manchester Airport
127
6.26
How the airlines and airports are rated
The 2019 AirHelp Score marks the company's eighth report since it began evaluations in 2015. AirHelp developed this report to combine expert knowledge and industry expertise to give air passengers better predictions for what their experiences will look like at different airports, how the airlines will treat them under normal circumstances, and what to expect if their flight gets delayed, canceled or overbooked. To determine the airline rankings, AirHelp rates airlines equally on three areas, including claims processing, on-time performance, and quality of service. Airports' scores are determined by on-time performance, which accounts for 60% of the score, and then quality of service, which is 20% of the score, and food and shopping options which makes up the remaining 20% of the score. To view AirHelp Score in full, please visit AirHelp.com/AirHelpScore.
About AirHelp
AirHelp is the world's largest organisation specialising in air passenger rights, helping travellers get compensation for delayed or cancelled flights and in instances of denied boarding. The company also takes legal and political action to support the growth and enforcement of air passenger rights worldwide. AirHelp has aided more than 10 million people, is available in 30 countries and has more than 600 employees.
