New business programme on offer as part of XJTLU's Summer School in China

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University will launch a brand new Summer School programme called 'Doing Business in a Changing China' this year to complement the University's existing Chinese Language Summer School programmes.

XJTLU, China's largest Sino-foreign university, already offers a number of programmes over summer, ranging from two to six weeks in duration, giving anyone the opportunity to learn and improve their Chinese language skills while enjoying a range of cultural activities.

Running from July 1 to July 14, the new business-focussed programme is designed to give university students and professionals valuable business insights and first-hand industry experience in China.

All XJTLU Summer School programmes are delivered at the University's campus in the city of Suzhou - a 24-minute train ride from Shanghai.

Visual artist and XJTLU Summer School graduate Shaun Ansari says the city is the perfect place to study as there are many hidden gems and hot spots to explore.

"From the Huayi Brothers Movie World Theme Park - the Chinese equivalent to Warner Brothers, to the hidden art galleries in the alleyways off historical Pingjiang Road, there is so much to see and do," he says.

Shaun, who ended up staying in Suzhou to complete an Msc Media and Communications at XJTLU, says the Summer School was an unforgettable experience where he made friends for life.

During the six-week programme, Shaun undertook 15 hours of Chinese language lessons each week, which he says was both challenging and rewarding.

"I was pushed out of my comfort zone and my teacher believed in me even when I didn't," he said.

"The small classroom sizes meant that I received regular, individual feedback on my progress to improve my language skills.

"I never expected my Chinese to progress so quickly."

Shaun says his favourite part of the Summer School was the cultural activities, which ranged from calligraphy to Chinese martial arts - and even laser tag on an island completely devoted to the sport.

This year, Shaun has returned to XJTLU to continue his Chinese studies full-time with hopes of obtaining Level 5 in the HSK - the standardised test for Chinese language proficiency.

Applications for the 'Doing Business in a Changing China' and the Chinese Language Summer School programmes are now open. For more information, go to the Summer School and Short Courses webpage.