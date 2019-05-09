Allm Inc. Group Strategy Office Tel:03-6418-3010 Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department Tel:03-3817-5120

TOKYO, May 9, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Allm Inc. have entered into a capital and business alliance agreement for ICT digital health solutions in various areas as well as regional medical treatment and care. Under this capital and business alliance, the two companies will collaborate on information provision to patients and healthcare professionals as well as development and provision of digital health solutions in regional medical treatment cooperation and comprehensive community care by extensively utilizing Allm's ICT systems for medical treatment and care. By applying Allm's experience in medical ICT systems to the "Dementia Ecosystem" that Eisai aims to establish, the two companies will thoroughly promote the utilization of IoT, big data and AI technologies in the health care area and provide new value for patients under the Fourth Industrial Revolution.In its medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), promoting various kinds of digitalization such as the analysis of big data including real world data for the development of diagnostic methods and the provision of solutions in addition to creating next-generation treatment primarily in "neurology" and "oncology" that are Eisai's therapeutic areas of focus. Especially in the area of dementia, Eisai aims to establish the "Eisai Dementia Platform" by actively utilizing external big data and genomic data in addition to Eisai's own experience, know-how, and clinical data as well as build the "Dementia Ecosystem" by collaborating with partners such as other pharmaceutical companies, governments, medical organizations, care facilities, diagnostic developing companies, IT companies and insurance companies. Eisai thus aims to deliver novel benefits to patients with dementia and their families.As "a company supporting all medicines (All Medical)", Allm upholds "Shaping Healthcare" as its corporate message, and provides services making contributions to the creation of global, social welfare design through IT technology. As a venture company specialized in medicine and healthcare, Allm is engaged in the development of programs for medical devices and provides "Team" comprehensive community care application and "MySOS" personal health record app. Currently operating in 12 countries, the company internationally provides approximately 1,700 medical/nursing institutions with ICT systems for medicine and nursing. In particular, the "Join" communication app for communication among healthcare professionals has become Japan's first medical device program which was made eligible for national health insurance by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council of the Japanese Ministry of Heath, Labor and Welfare.Through these efforts to coordinate on the provision of healthcare solutions using ICT and the establishment of ecosystems in the area of dementia and others, Eisai and Allm are working to solve issues in regional medical treatment and care, and therefore contribution to the realization of well-being.About Allm Inc.As a "company supporting all medicines (All Medical)" upholding "Shaping Healthcare" as its corporate message, Allm provides mobile ICT solutions in the area of medicine and welfare. The company also proactively approaches global deployment of medical ICT business including the "Join" app for communication among healthcare professionals, providing solutions in 12 countries as a Japanese medical ICT company.For more information about Allm Inc., please visit https://www.allm.net.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com