

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its first-quarter gross written premiums in the Property & Casualty or P&C segment declined 2 percent to $9.18 billion from last year's $9.33 billion.



The decline mainly was due to currency movements and the previously announced disposal of the ADAC business in Germany.



On a like-for-like basis, gross written premiums in the P&C segment increased 4% with growth across all regions. The company saw price increases of around 2%.



On a like-for-like basis, gross written premiums increased 4% in EMEA, 1 percent in North America, 15 percent in Asia Pacific and 12 percent in Latin America.



Life annual premium equivalent sales dropped 6 percent from last year to $1.18 billion, but it grew 2% on a like-for-like basis.



Farmers Exchanges recorded gross written premiums of $5.19 billion, up 1 percent on a reported and like-for-like basis. Gross written premiums from continuing operations went up 2%.



Looking ahead, Zurich said it is on track to meet or exceed all 2017 to 2019 targets.



Group Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said, 'P&C pricing trends have improved in the first quarter and the Group's Life business continues to perform strongly. ...The Group is well-positioned to meet the growing expectations of customers in the digital era and continues to strengthen its customer and partnership propositions by adding new distribution agreements.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX