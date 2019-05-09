The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 09.05.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 09.05.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA USG22004AG38 CNPC GENL CAP. 14/19 REGS BD01 BON USD N

CA XFRA HK0000198447 EXP.-IMP.BK CH 2019 BD02 BON CNY N

CA XFRA USG2117CAB84 CH.CINDA FIN.(2014) 14/19 BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1230926609 COLGATE-PALMOL.15/19 FLR BD02 BON EUR N