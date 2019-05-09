

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) on Thursday reported that its first-quarter net profit climbed 24.7 percent to 1.39 billion euros from last year's 1.11 billion euros.



Adjusted net profit was 1.129 billion euros, compared to 1.112 billion euros last year. The company noted that the latest adjusted Group net profit was the best first quarter in a decade for the second time running.



Group Core net profit grew 26.2 percent to 1.58 billion euros, and Group Core adjusted net profit was 1.32 billion euros, compared to 1.25 billion euros a year ago.



Net operating profit reached 1.9 billion euros, down 0.5 percent.



Total revenues declined 3 percent to 4.952 billion euros from last year's 5.105 billion euros, mainly due to a difficult market environment.



Group Core revenues dropped 2.7 percent to 4.971 billion euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect net profit of 4.7 billion euros and revenues of 19.8 billion euros.



The company still expects a RoTE of above 9 percent, with Group Core RoTE above 10 percent.



The company expects economic activity to slow in the Eurozone amid a contraction in global trade. According to the firm, protectionist tensions, the economic slowdown in China and Brexit-related uncertainty mainly affected trade at the turn of the year. However, domestic demand will continue to support economic recovery, it said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX