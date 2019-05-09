

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net profit decreased year-on-year by 0.1 billion euros to 0.9 billion euros. Earnings per share was 0.19 euros compared to 0.21 euros. At 1.9 billion euros, profit before income taxes was 0.1 billion euros higher than prior year. Adjusted net profit in the first quarter of 2019 was 1.2 billion euros 0.25 euros per share. Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter of prior year was 0.25 euros.



Excluding special factors, adjusted EBITDA AL increased year-on-year by 0.5 billion euros or 8.3 percent to 5.9 billion euros in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding special effects, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 0.2 billion euros or 3.9 percent.



In the first quarter of 2019, the company generated net revenue of 19.5 billion euros, up 1.6 billion euros or 8.7 percent year-on-year. Adjusted for positive effects, revenue increased by 0.7 billion euros or 3.5 percent.



