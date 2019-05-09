Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Captiva Verde has acquired Solargram Farms Corporation ("Solargram"), a Canadian controlled private corporation, having corporate offices in Moncton, NB. With this acquisition, Captiva Verde has taken 100% ownership interest into a world class team of experienced operators and growers, dedicated to full spectrum, hand crafted, outdoor organic cannabis and oil extracts, providing high valued finished health and wellness products using natural farm inputs. The Solargram team has over 40 years of combined industry specific, non-stop operating, growing and processing experience in a specific regional market that, taken together, has over 125 years of collective experience.

The acquisition includes land assets, growing assets, proprietary IP and technological expertise necessary to successfully run and operate multiple planned outdoor grown, low cost per gram, organic cannabis site operations together with its planned related full spectrum cannabis oil concentrate processing facilities. In fact, Solargram has a five year planned outdoor farm grown cannabis production capacity in excess of 185 farm acres representing over 76,000 kg's of dried cannabis targeted for organic cannabis oil concentrate for export as well as developed in house, best in class unique cannabis products.

In concert with this acquisition, Captiva Verde is working together with its advisory board chairman Drake Sutton-Shearer, CEO of PRØHBTD, a leading consumer goods and content company, to source and curate high value branded products for Captiva Verde, enabling the company to have a unique position in the Canadian and export market.

Captiva Verde believes the entire cannabis market is at the beginning of its second phase, where hard learned financial lessons gained from the first 130+ licensed producers before it, allow Captiva Verde to emerge as a successful graduate from the first five years of public cannabis operations. The second phase will be a time of consolidations, disintegrations and the emergence of new public companies like Captiva Verde, strengthened by the lessons of this valuable history. Cannabis is an evolutionary business within a revolutionary change of politics. The torch is being handed back to veteran growers, scientist and proven business leaders who understand the original intent of legalization, which is to have the lowest cost, first in class products available to everyone.

Many scientists believe that the most prolific natural factory of medicines in our planet, is the cannabis plant, and that the most potent and purest of theses plants, is the outdoor and organically grown variety, where its contact with the natural elements and diurnal weather patterns, enjoin and stimulate the production of high potency cannabinoids.

Less than 4% of Canada's current legal cannabis products are derived from outdoor operations. Sun grown outdoor plants have the lowest cost with consistent high yields and potency, providing consumers with an opportunity to choose from a selection of natural and healthier products than what the market currently offers.

The new successful companies like Captiva Verde, can provide both a superior product and a price point, inclusive of taxes, that is well below the black market rates, which the latter currently outperforms the legal market at a rate of more than two to one. Companies such as Captiva Verde, embrace the experiences of long time growing veterans, scientist and proven business leaders whose collective experience together, puts cannabis where its intention is most valued, to the trusted consumer.

The operation will commence with 3.2 million square feet of outdoor growing space and the acquisition of all the components to start the operations will now begin at a fast pace.

The above activities are in addition to the ongoing efforts in the USA to offer legal hemp and CBD products to big box retailers and the build-out of a robust distribution network in Mexico that will offer curated and affordable hemp, CBD and Cannabis branded products to people interested in health and wellness. The company previously announced the engagement of Drake Sutton-Shearer as Chairman of the newly created advisory board. Drake is the CEO of PRØHBTD and a global thought leader in the Cannabis industry. PRØHBTD (www.prohbtdglobal.com) creates and markets lifestyle and wellness brands to global audiences, overturning the taboos and stereotypes of the status quo cannabis vernacular and continually pushing it toward the mainstream. With offices in the USA and Canada, the company is also the exclusive global cannabis partner of Licensing Expo, Advertising Week, Entrepreneur Media, Post Media and All Def Media. Drake will be helping Captiva Verde CEO Jeffrey Ciachurski assemble an advisory board of domain experts to support North American operations and initiatives.

In addition, the company is extremely diversified to provide shareholder security through its ownership of a 50% interest in and to an approved $350 Million residential subdivision in Southern California. The companies other 50% partner, Greenbriar Capital Corp., is currently in negotiations with a US Federal Agency, to lease the entire subdivision under a long term lease agreement.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44682