

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported a first-quarter net loss (Group share) of 81 million euros, wider than net loss of 23 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Loss per share was 0.41 euros, compared to loss of 0.11 euros last year.



However, Group revenue rose 16.9 percent to 4.24 billion euros from 3.63 billion euros last year. Revenue grew 15 percent on a like for like basis, driven by solid pricing and positive volume development.



During the first quarter, the Group's cement and clinker sales volumes rose by 1.6 percent to 28.6 million tonnes.



Looking ahead, HeilderbergCement confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019. The company projects a rise in the sales volumes of the core products cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete.



The Managing Board remains committed to the goal for 2019 of moderately increasing revenue, up 3 percent to 9 percent, from current operations before exchange rate and consolidation effects, and also moderately increasing the profit for the financial year before non-recurring effects.



