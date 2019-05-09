sprite-preloader
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, May 8

09 May 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 30 April 2019 was 225.56 pence (31 March 2019: 219.37 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 30 April 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence
per share		Percentage of
investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc45.44.8%
FairFX Group plc43.824.0%
Northgate plc34.96.9%
De La Rue plc25.95.5%
STV Group plc25.317.3%
GI Dynamics Inc.6.048.4%
Board Intelligence Ltd*5.4*
Leaf Clean Energy Co4.930.0%
Allied Minds plc4.42.8%
Kenmare Resources plc3.01.4%
Total of ten largest shareholdings199.0
Other investments24.4
Cash and accruals2.2
Total NAV225.6

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2019 PR Newswire