

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, posted a net loss for the first quarter, reflecting higher other operating costs, despite slightly higher revenues.



In the quarter, the Group's net loss attributable to owners of the company totaled 40.7 billion yen or 46.42 yen per share. This compares to last year's net profit of 50.07 billion yen or 54.85 yen per share.



Operating loss reached 29.8 billion yen in the quarter, versus operating profit of 50 billion yen last year, as other operating expenses surged to 69 billion yen from 5.2 billion yen.



The Group's revenue for the first quarter amounted to 434.3 billion yen. slightly higher than 431.2 billion yen a year ago.



