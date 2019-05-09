

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported that earnings for the year ended March 2019 increased 30.5 billion yen year over year due to higher operating income in both the Business related and the Market-related sectors, despite large one-off losses. The company noted that its earnings was lower than the forecast due to decreased operating income in the Living Essentials segment in addition to large one-off losses.



Fiscal year profit grew 5% year over year to 590.7 billion yen. Earnings per share was 371.55 yen compared to 352.44 yen. Revenues were 16.1 trillion yen, an increase of 113% year over year from 7.6 trillion yen.



For the year ending March 2020, the company projects profit to be 600.0 billion yen due to decreased earnings in the Australian coal business, and weaker crude oil price in the LNG-related business despite the rebound of one-off losses in prior year. Profit per share is projected to be 390.66 yen.



The annual dividend per share for the year ended March 2019 is 125 yen, an increase of 15 yen from year ended March 2018.



