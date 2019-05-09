DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Initial settlement of 80 Collins Street Melbourne 09-May-2019 / 07:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *9 May 2019* *Initial settlement of acquisition of 80 Collins Street, Melbourne* Dexus and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund ("DWPF") today announced the settlement of the first tranche of the acquisition of 80 Collins Street, Melbourne for $1.09 billion[1]. Details relating to the transaction were previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 2 May 2019. *For further information please contact:* Investor Relations Media Relations Rowena Causley Louise Murray +61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754 rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com [1] Reflects the Tranche 1 payment price for the acquisition of 100% of the 80 Collins precinct (Dexus 75%, DWPF 25%), excluding transaction costs and subject to customary adjustments. The Total Acquisition Cost of $1.476 billion comprises i) payments for the 80 Collins precinct on an "as-is" basis of $1.082 billion, ii) payments for remaining costs to complete of $290 million, and iii) payments for assumed outstanding incentives and North Tower capital expenditure liabilities of $104 million. Dexus will fund 75% of the total Acquisition consideration with DWPF funding the remaining 25%. Refer to slide 24 of the investor presentation titled "80 Collins precinct acquisition and equity raising" dated 2 May 2019 for further details. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $13.9 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $5.0 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 19 countries. With more than 30 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com *Download the Dexus IR app* Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more. 09-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited 264 George Street 2193 Sydney Australia Phone: +61 2 9017 1100 Fax: +61 2 9017 1101 E-mail: ir@dexus.com Internet: www.dexus.com ISIN: XS1961891220 WKN: A2RZHG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 809053 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 809053 09-May-2019 CET/CEST

