sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,10 Euro		+0,245
+1,65 %
WKN: BFB001 ISIN: DE000BFB0019 Ticker-Symbol: B4B 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METRO AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,065
15,175
08.05.
14,60
14,80
08:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METRO AG
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METRO AG15,10+1,65 %