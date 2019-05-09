

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German food service company Metro AG reported second-quarter loss to shareholders of 459 million euros, wider than loss of 53 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Loss per share was 1.26 euros, wider than loss of 0.15 euros a year ago.



Reported EBITDA declined 2.3 percent to 116 million euros from 118 million euros in the previous-year quarter. EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions fell 25.1 percent to 83 million euros from 111 million euros a year ago.



The company noted that apart from the shift in the Easter business and the operative development in Russia, the lower EBITDA also reflects the increased cost of digitalisation/IT.



Sales for the quarter edged up 0.2 percent to 6.752 billion euros from 6.737 billion euros last year. Second quarter like-for-like sales were up 1.2 percent. In local currency, sales grew by 1.6 percent.



Looking ahead, Metro AG confirmed its outlook for financial year 2018/19.



