Clavister Q1 2019: 38% Growth

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, released its Q1 2019 interim report today.

"The first quarter of the year provided for a 38% order intake growth, year-on-year.

Our focus markets Nordics and the DACH region continued to demonstrate high growth, and in DACH specifically we were able to on-board a significant number of new reseller partners.

Apart from a relentless focus on sales growth, the year for Clavister will be dominated by a flood of new and exciting product launches. 2019 alone will see more new products from Clavister than what we have released in total during the past fifteen years!"

John Vestberg, President and CEO

January - March 2019

Order intake for the quarter increased by 38% and amounted to 29.3 (21.2) MSEK.

Revenues increased by 16% and amounted to 26.5 (22.8) MSEK.

Gross profits grew by 22% and amounted to 21.2 (17.4) MSEK, equal to a Gross margin of 80 (76)%.

EBITDA amounted to -8.6 (-20.0) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to -18.8 (-27.0) MSEK.

Result after financial items for the period amounted to -28.5 (-36.3) MSEK.

Earnings per share amounted to -1.21 (-1.54) SEK .

Operating Cash flow amounted to -14.9 (-27.7) MSEK.

Cash by the end of the period was 54.1 (93.8) MSEK.

Number of employees (full time equivalents) by the end of period: 173 (160).

The Annual General Meeting for Clavister Holding AB (publ.) will be held in Clavister's office at Sjögatan 6, Örnsköldsvik, on May 14, 2019, at 13:00 CET. The Annual Report 2018 was published on the 23rd of April, 2019.

Clavister's CEO and President, John Vestberg and Clavister's CFO, Håkan Mattisson provides a summary of the quarter in a presentation made available on Clavister's website. The full interim report is available in the same location: https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/2019-q1/

At 10:00 CET, John Vestberg and Håkan Mattisson will host a live online Q&A session.

Link: https://clavisterevents.webex.com/clavisterevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9eff197a044869d656a1039acfb4cb31. Registration required.

For additional information regarding this press release, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson, CFO

+46(0)660-29-92-00

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers in more than 150 countries; Communication Service Providers, Governments, Enterprises and Managed security service providers (MSSPs). The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, e-mail: info@fnca.se).

This information is information that Clavister Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on May 9, 2019.

