

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK home builder Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L) said that its outlook for the full year is modestly above the Board's previous expectations.



The company continues to expect to grow volume towards the lower end of its medium term target range in 2019, in line with current market expectations.



Total forward sales, including joint ventues, as at 5 May 2019 were up 2.4% on the prior year comparable at a value of 3.37 billion pounds equating to 14,181 units.



Overall net private reservation rate for the period was strong at 0.79 per active outlet per average week, compared to 0.80 per active outlet per average week in 2018.



