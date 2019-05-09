

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported that for the 13 weeks to 5 May 2019, Group like-for-like or LFL sales excluding fuel were up 2.3%, comprising contributions from Retail of 0.2% and Wholesale of 2.1%. Group LFL including fuel was up 2.7%. Total sales were up 2.4% excluding fuel, and up 2.9% including fuel.



The company noted that it achieved a positive LFL in the first quarter for the fourth consecutive year, despite political and economic uncertainty continuing to impact consumer confidence. Sales during the important Easter period were again strong, with LFL up 1.7% on last year and 3.4% on a two-year basis.



David Potts, Chief Executive, said, 'We are improving the shopping trip and becoming more competitive for customers, and are pleased with another quarter of positive like-for-like sales.'



Looking ahead, Morrison Supermarkets said it expects the market to remain competitive and challenging. In the second quarter, the company will annualise last year's favourable summer weather and the World Cup.



However, the company remains confident that Morrisons still has many sales and profit growth opportunities ahead, and continues to expect that growth to be both meaningful and sustainable.



Morrisons also said in a separate statement that the company and its online partner Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) have agreed Ocado will have sole use of the new Erith customer fulfilment centre or CFC until January 2021. This will enable extra capacity for Ocado following the recent fire at the new Andover CFC.



Morrisons added that it will return to the Erith CFC in February 2021, at the pre-agreed proportion of Erith's capacity. During the intervening period, Morrisons will not incur either the start-up or running costs of the new Erith CFC.



On Morrisons return in 2021, the CFC is expected to be operating at a higher capacity. The company noted that it will then be able to ramp-up its online offer more quickly and cost effectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX