

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter earnings after tax declined 34.7 percent to 10.2 million euros from last year's 15.6 million euros. Earnings per share fell 35.3 percent to 0.18 euro from 0.27 euro a year ago.



EBITDA declined 14.2 percent to 23.8 million euros from prior year's 27.7 million euros, due to the fall in revenue, stronger investments in R+D, and higher functional costs. The EBITDA margin was 12.9 percent, down from prior year's 14.6 percent.



Group revenue in the first quarter declined 3.1 percent to 184.0 million euros from 189.9 million euros a year ago. This was despite good demand in the semiconductor equipment and automotive markets.



In the quarter, order intake was up 5.6 percent to 210.4 million euros, and order backlog rose to 548.9 million euros from 27.4 million euros last year.



Further, Jenoptik confirmed its annual targets for 2019.



The company continues to expect momentum to increase over the year and still expects revenue growth to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The EBITDA margin is still expected within the range of 15.5 to 16.0 percent.



President & CEO Stefan Traeger said, 'On the back of sustained good demand in key markets, recently acquired projects, and good order intake growth, we are confident to see good business performance, particularly in the second half of the year, and to achieve our financial targets for 2019.'



