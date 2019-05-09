

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level in more than three years in April, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index for households with two or more persons fell to a seasonally adjusted 40.4 in April from 40.5 in March. Economists had expected a score of 40.3.



The latest reading was the lowest since February 2016, when the confidence index was 40.2.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods declined in April along with those measuring expectations on employment, livelihood and income growth.



The latest survey was conducted on April 15 and covered 8,400 households.



