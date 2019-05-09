Bifacial modules represent a growing proportion of leading manufacturers output each year, but the technology still poses questions for installations in the field. Using both sides of a module to generate power changes parameters across whole the PV system, and necessitates innovation from the manufacturers of trackers and system components. The potential for higher energy output is clear, but new standards and practices are needed to ensure systems get the most out of bifacial modules. At its Bifacial Tracker Evaluation Center (BiTEC) in Livermore, California, Soltec is working to ensure that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...