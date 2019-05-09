The free-to-attend conference will be hosted in Manchester between 14th 16th May offering visitors a packed agenda of business talks, networking opportunities and global funding initiatives.

This month, Government agency, Innovate UK is hosting what's set to be the biggest innovation event in the UK this year. Now in its sixth year, the EUREKA Global Innovation Summit (EGIS) is the only global meeting place for business and innovation agencies to network, learn about global funding initiatives and secure future business opportunities. A driving force towards a globally competitive Britain, the Summit also presents an advantage for the UK economy.

Taking place at the Victoria Warehouse, Manchester between the 14th 16th May, the free-to-attend conference will provide practical advice on scale-up, pitching and valuable forecasting from a broad range of speakers including Dr Ian Campbell, Executive Chair of Innovate UK; Paul Stein, CTO of Rolls Royce and Stephen Welton, CEO Business Growth Fund.

As the flagship event of the UK Chairmanship of EUREKA, an international network for business collaboration, representatives from over 58 countries, in addition to over 700 UK businesses, are expected to attend the Summit.

Bringing together over 1700 International businesses, investors and policy makers looking to drive growth through collaboration, EGIS provides a unique opportunity for UK businesses to meet, collaborate and share ideas with innovation experts from across the globe.

The conference, which includes a packed agenda of over 50 talks, panel debates and workshops delivered by innovation experts from across the globe, will this year focus on the UK's Industrial Strategy including key topics such as artificial intelligence, data sciences, silver economy, the mobility of the future and clean growth.

As well as industry-leading insights from experts in their fields, attendees can also expect to come away with valuable information regarding the support and funding opportunities available via key industry bodies including Innovate UK and EUREKA to further drive business growth.

