Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical together announce the launch of ALOXI IV in China and a Co-Detailing collaboration in Shanghai

Helsinn and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical together announce the launch of ALOXI IV in China and a Co-Detailing collaboration in Shanghai

Lugano, Switzerland, and Beijing, China,May 9, 2019: Helsinn Group, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical, the Chinese market leader of pain management, today announce the availability of ALOXI IV in China.

This is Helsinn's first cancer supportive care product to be launched in the Chinese market, and for which Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical has exclusive marketing, promotion and sales rights. This product was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in November 2018.

The launch of ALOXI IV in China, has also seen the initiation of a long co-detailing collaboration with Helsinn Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. in the municipality of Shanghai for ALOXI IV and other future cancer care products in the Chinese market.

Andrea Meoli, HelsinnGroup Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "ALOXI IV is the first cancer supportive care product that we make available to Chinese patients. Since its launch in the other countries, ALOXI has been effectively used for the prevention of CINV, helping to define the standard of care for the condition, and we are delighted that it is now becoming available to patients in China. We are pleased to be collaborating with Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical, a strategic partner, in introducing this product in China and co-detailing it in Shanghai and thereby helping patients in China to benefit from this treatment option."

"The Launch of ALOXI IV identifies expansion of strategic cooperation between Helsinn and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical." Said Peter Wang, General Manager, Mundipharma Pharmaceutical Greater China, "I believe there will be more CINV products with cutting-edge technologies to be brought into China market through the joint efforts of both sides, which will benefit more Chinese cancer patients."

About ALOXI (palonosetron HCI)

For China:

ALOXI injection 0.25 mg/5 ml was approved on November 8th, 2018 in China and is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, and prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. It is also indicated in pediatric patients aged 1 month to less than 17 years for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, including highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco, and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

About Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical

Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical was established in the year of 1993 and has been dedicated to the organic growth of the pain segment in China for decades. "Bring More to Life" is our aspiration; caring for lives and serving the society is our social responsibilities. Innovation, patient-centric, and entrepreneurship are in our DNAs.

In the future, Mundipharma China will continue to explore in pain management field and expand its business into new fields, including CINV, transplantation immunology, oncology, respiratory, consumer health and etc. We'll make unremitting efforts to providing innovative products and fulfilling our social responsibilities, ultimately to realize our vision of "Bring More to Life".

