

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) on Thursday reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year ended March 2019 declined 43.4 percent to 63.48 billion Japanese yen from 112.06 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share fell to 100.77 yen from 182.90 yen a year ago.



Operating income for the period fell 43.3 percent to 83.01 billion yen from 146.42 billion yen in the prior-year period.



However, net sales rose 2.6 percent to 3.56 trillion yen from 3.47 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 2020, the company expects attributable net income of 80 billion yen or 127.03 per share, operating income of 110 billion yen, and net sales of 3.70 trillion yen.



From the previous year, attributable net income is expected to grow 26 percent, operating income by 32.5 percent and net sales would grow 3.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX