

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 profit attributable to owners of parent climbed 38.9 percent to 251.17 billion Japanese yen from 180.83 billion yen in the prior year. Earnings per share rose to 281.77 yen from 204.87 yen last year.



Meanwhile, operating profit declined 8.5 percent to 265.11 billion yen from 288.70 billion yen in the prior year.



Consolidated net sales for the quarter rose 8.1 percent to 6.18 trillion yen from 5.71 trillion yen last year.



The company further said it is unable at this time to establish reasonably accurate earnings estimates for fiscal 2019.



In Japan, Nippon Steel shares were trading at 1,872 yen, down 2.37 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX