

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi Group said it delivered a strong performance in the first quarter, driven by a combination of higher average selling prices, a strong operational performance, the contribution from acquisitions and expansionary capital expenditure projects completed in 2018, and lower planned maintenance shut costs. First-quarter underlying EBITDA was 471 million euros, up 16% from prior year.



First-quarter like-for-like sales volumes were marginally lower than the comparable prior year period. The Group said selling prices for its key paper grades were, on average, higher than the comparable prior year period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX