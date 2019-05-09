Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
London, May 9
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
Keystone Investment Trust PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Wells Capital Management
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|San Francisco, California, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|08/05/2019
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|08/05/2019
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights at- tached to shares (to- tal of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instru- ments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of is- suervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
11.15%
N/A
11.15%
6,759,399
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
N/A
N/A
N/A
1
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004912068
753,940
11.15%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
753,940
11.15%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial in- strument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if
the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Pe- riod xi
|Physical or
cash settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals
or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wells Capital Management
11.15%
11.15%
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|Place of completion
San Francisco, California, USA
|Date of completion
9/5/2019