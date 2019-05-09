

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc. (RAT.L) reported that underlying operating income for the first quarter increased 13.1% to 85.3 million pounds from last year's 75.4 million pounds, reflecting the impact of recent acquisitions and a 10.7% increase in the FTSE 100 Index since 31 December 2018.



Total funds under management and administration were 47.5 billion pounds at the end of the first quarter, up 7.7% from 44.1 billion pounds at 31 December 2018.



Funds under management in Unit Trusts grew 8.9% to 6.1 billion pounds at 31 March 2019 from 5.6 billion pounds at 31 December 2018.



