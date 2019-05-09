

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports fell further in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel declined a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent month-on-month in March, after a 4.7 percent fall in February.



Imports dropped 2.1 percent monthly in April, following a 0.8 percent decline in the previous month.



The total trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK 5.5 billion in March.



From the January to March period, exports rose by 1.4 percent and imports by 1.3 percent.



