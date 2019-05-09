

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L) reported Thursday that its Group revenue for the four-month period from January 1 to April 30, 2019 increased 11.3 percent on a reported basis and 8.3 percent on a constant currency basis.



In its trading update, the company also said it recorded good growth in Group profit before tax year-on-year, on both constant currency and reported bases. The company noted that it has built on its record performance in 2018 and delivered growth in every division.



North America revenue for the period increased 8.3 percent in constant currency. ALSA delivered a particularly strong increase in revenue of 11.8 percent in constant currency.



The company's UK operations recorded a 4.4 percent increase in revenues. The UK coach business revenue grew by 7.0 percent in the period.



The company's UK bus business continued to see the benefit from the rapid adoption of smart, mobile and contactless ticketing. In the period, total bus revenue was up 1.8 percent, driven by an increase in commercial patronage of 1.6 percent and growth in tendered contracts.



Looking ahead, the Group said it remains on target to deliver its revenue, profit, free cash flow and leverage targets for the year.



