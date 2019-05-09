

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) Thursday reported slightly higher profits and sales for the fiscal 2019 on a consolidated basis. The comany also said it formed a new subsidiary to transfer the research and development function of its photovaltaic business.



The Group's net profit attributable to the stockholders rose 20 percent to 284.1 billion yen from 236.04 billion yen, and earnings per share rose to 121.75 yen from 101.15 yen last year.



Sales for fiscal 2019 reached 8.00 trillion yen, same level as last year, primarily due to favorable sales of automotive-related products and Panasonic Homes Co., despite lower sales at consumer products in Appliances.



Operating profit in the year rose 8 percent to 411.5 billion yen, driven by sales increase in businesses, including Automotive and Energy, gains from disposal of assets and a one-off gain resulting from the revision in pension system.



In addition, Panasonic announced formation of a new subsidiary, through a simplified absorption split method, to transfer the research and development function of its photovoltaic business. Under the split method, the new company will issue shares, allotted to Panasonic and there will be no change in the stock acquisition rights issued by Panasonic. Also, Panasonic sees no material impact on the consolidated financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2020 due to the split.



Also, Panasonic said it reached an agreement with GS-Solar (China) Company Ltd. to collaborate in the photovoltaic business. As per the deal, Panasonic will transfer its solar manufacturing subsidiary, Panasonic Energy Malaysia, to GS-Solar, while separating its photovoltaic R&D function in order to form a new entity with the Chinese partner. Panasonic and GS-Solar will together operate and invest in this new company in Japan.



Separately, Panasonic agreed to establish a new joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation related to Town Development Business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX