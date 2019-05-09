

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Clothing company Superdry Plc (SGP.L) Thursday said its trading performance for the 13-week period continues to be weak with a 5.2 percent drop in global brand revenues to 406.3 million pounds from 428.6 million pounds last year.



For fiscal 2019, Global Brand revenue went up 3.6% from last year to 1.74 billion pounds.



The company further said its full-year underlying profit before tax is likely to be below the range of market expectations.



In its trading update for the 13-week period from January 27 to April 27, the company said its fourth-quarter group revenues declined 4.5 percent to 187.8 million pounds. For the full year, group revenue was flat at 871.7 million pounds.



The company noted that it has implemented initial actions to stabilise performance and improve the long-term prospects.



