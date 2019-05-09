

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc. (DLN.L) reported that lettings year to date total 17.2 million pounds on 217,600 sq ft, on average 6.2% above December2018 ERV.



Net debt increased in the quarter ended 31 March 2019 by 23.8 million pounds to 980.7 million pounds after capital expenditure incurred of 48.1 million pounds. The marginally increased the loan-to-value ratio to 17.5%, based on 31 December 2018 property values, from 17.2% at the year end. Interest cover for the quarter was 460%.



In addition, the EPRA vacancy rate has reduced to 1.7% from 1.8% in December 2018.



