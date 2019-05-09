

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar depreciated against its most major opponents in the early European session on Thursday.



The greenback slipped to 1.1203 against the euro and 1.0184 against the franc, reversing from its early high of 1.1186 and a 2-day high of 1.0210, respectively.



The greenback declined to a 3-month low of 109.64 against the yen, from a high of 110.11 seen at 5:30 pm ET.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.13 against the euro, 1.00 against the franc and 107.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX