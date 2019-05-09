Thousands to gain actionable insights on how businesses can support humanitarian issues and still be impactful and transformational

The power today's businesses have to impact human rights in the supply chain will take center stage at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona with Amal Clooney, humanitarian and expert in international law and human rights, set to deliver a keynote address. After record-breaking attendance in Austin, Texas, SAP Ariba Live stops next at the Barcelona International Convention Centre, 4-6 June.

Human rights lawyer, professor, and international law expert Amal Clooney to deliver keynote at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona, sharing her perspective on how businesses can promote human rights. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Clooney, a senior advisor to the United Nations and the United Kingdom attorney general's expert on public international law, will take the stage on day one of the three-day conference to share her perspective on how businesses can promote human rights. She will discuss her focus on humanitarian efforts and the responsibility of today's organizations and business leaders to increase diversity in supply chains, ensure supply chains are free from slavery and child labor, as well as safeguard principles of transparency and sustainability. In addition, Ms. Clooney will address how, in a world of constant change and disruption, business leaders can support global issues and still be transformational and impactful.

Thousands of business leaders, procurement, supply chain, finance and IT professionals from Europe and beyond will attend SAP Ariba Live to network and learn from industry experts and each other the best ways to drive their organizations forward while staying true to standards for ethical and sustainable supply chains. Together, they will discuss the best ways to leverage digital business networks and emerging technologies to drive intelligence and efficiency into spend management while advancing social initiatives.

Attendees will also hear from customers, partners, and SAP Ariba SAP Fieldglass executives, including:

President Barry Padgett on the future of procurement and intelligent spend management

on the future of procurement and intelligent spend management Chief Technology Officer Vish Baliga and Chief Product Officer Darren Koch on the SAP Ariba roadmap

and Chief Product Officer on the SAP Ariba roadmap Chief Operating Officer James Lee on the agile and intelligent enterprise

on the agile and intelligent enterprise Senior Vice President of Business Network and Ecosystem Sean Thompson on the power of SAP Ariba's ecosystem strategy and growing number of application extension and alliance partners

on the power of SAP Ariba's ecosystem strategy and growing number of application extension and alliance partners Chief Marketing Officer Tifenn Dano Kwan on three trillion reasons to spend better

on three trillion reasons to spend better Senior Vice President of Strategy Customer Operations Arun Srinivasan on customer success harnessing the power of intelligent spend management

Attendees will also have several breakout sessions to choose from covering everything from the intelligent enterprise and total spend management to external workforce management and supplier management and risk. For more information on this premier global commerce conference, visit www.aribalive.com.

About SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.1 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.8 trillion in commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

