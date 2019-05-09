John Marcarian, Founder, Expatland Global Network Receives the Longevity Award in The Finder Expatpreneurs Awards 2019

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finder - Insider's Guide for Expats in Singapore has awarded its prestigious Expatpreneur Longevity award to John Marcarian, founder, Expatland Global Network.

The Longevity award recognizes John's commitment to helping expats in Singapore and around the world. The award is judged by a panel of Singapore-based experts.

John Marcarian moved to Singapore in 2004 and chose to headquarter his tax business, CST Tax Advisers on the Island with a view to expanding globally.

While resident in Singapore, John also developed and launched the Expatland Global Network and Expatland Giving Back Fund, a not for profit designed to encourage expats and their friends to help those in their local communities.

The Expatland Global Network has 'E-Teams' in major expat destinations, bringing together vetted professionals who offer essential services to expats. Through one point of contact, would-be expats can access expert advice and local insight on all aspects of moving to, and setting up life in, that specific location.

John Marcarian, founder of the Expatland Global Network, says, "I am honoured to be recognised by The Finder, which has been an essential guide to expat life in Singapore over the last few years. I have called Singapore home for 15 years and it is a wonderful place to live and do business. I am the Island's biggest fan and I'm always singing its praises on my regular trips around the world."

In 2017, The Finder debuted its first-ever Expatpreneur Awards to honour foreign-born entrepreneurs running successful expat-owned businesses in or from Singapore. All of them have one thing in common: Their brands help people "live well in Singapore" - The Finder's core mission.

Expatland began as a best-selling book by John Marcarian, written in 2015. Advice within the book is based on John's experience of travelling extensively between international offices of his business CST Tax Advisors, enjoying multiple expat experiences, and working with vast numbers of expat clients. With a deep understanding of both the challenges and rewards of expat life, John wrote the book as an 'expat survival guide', packed with advice, statistics and a step-by-step plan for smooth expat integration.

The Expatland Global Network is quickly spreading across the world with 16 E-Teams to date and a target of 50 E-Teams by the end of 2020.

Contact: Lloyd Gofton, lloyd@liberatemedia.com, +44 (0)7919 353484