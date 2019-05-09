Viva Leisure Chooses OnApp Cloud to Support Expanding Health Club Network

Flexible private cloud platform supports muscular growth plan at Australia's fastest-growing health club operator

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnApp has announced that Viva Leisure, Australia's fastest-growing health club operator, has chosen the OnApp Cloud Management Platform to create a private cloud that ensures maximum uptime for the server infrastructure supporting Viva's growing network of health clubs, gyms and spas across the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales, which operate 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Viva Leisure operates 29 clubs and welcomes an average of 9,000 customers to its facilities each day - a number set to grow as the company is scheduled to open another 16 locations this year. Viva Leisure chose OnApp to replace an existing VMware cloud, in order to provide increased data protection offered by a private cloud solution as well as maximum performance and uptime of its server infrastructure, thanks to OnApp's unique distributed server model. OnApp's efficient, highly automated cloud platform also helps Viva reduce IT costs, which enables Viva Leisure to accelerate future IT projects.

"The decision to migrate from one solution to another is not insignificant for a business that needs to operate 24/7, and cannot afford any downtime. Working with the OnApp team was great, and the additional features available to us now via OnApp - together with cost savings - show us that we made the right decision." said Harry Konstantinou, Viva's CEO.

About Viva Leisure

Viva Leisure - https://www.vivaleisure.com.au/ - was founded in 2004 and operates health clubs (gymnasiums) within the Australian health and leisure industry. Viva Leisure's mission is to connect health and fitness to as many people as possible and aims to provide its members with affordable, accessible and awesome facilities. With its multiple brands and offerings, Viva Leisure has become the fastest growing independent health club operator and owner in the Australian market.

About OnApp

OnApp software makes cloud easy for MSPs, Telcos and IT service providers. The OnApp cloud platform enables companies to deliver a full range range of Infrastructure-as-a-Service capabilities through an intuitive 'single pane of glass' user interface - including on-premises private cloud, hosted private cloud, public cloud, bare metal, containers, CDN and Disaster Recovery. OnApp has 160 staff across the EU, U.S. and Asia-Pacific and is headquartered in London, UK.

