Traiana provides central clearing connectivity to Eurex

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traiana, a leading infrastructure service which provides trade life-cycle and risk management solutions, today announced that it has provided direct central clearing connectivity to Eurex.

The connectivity allows Traiana to provide venues, trading parties and clearing members with an end-to-end clearing solution for OTC interest rate swaps. By connecting Traiana's Clearing Hub with Eurex, market participants can submit trades executed on electronic trading venues for clearing. They also benefit from Traiana's Credit Risk Hub (LimitHub) which provides pre-trade checks for client orders placed on regulated trading venues and post-trade checks for voice executed trades; both requirements under MiFID II in Europe and Dodd-Frank in the United States.

Traiana's direct central clearing connectivity with Eurex assists clearing members managing client limits with their post-trade workflows and supports clients who allocate on a post-trade basis using a standby broker with "Bunched Orders".

The connectivity reflects the increased demand from market participants for access to Eurex Clearing OTC IRD clearing services.

"This connectivity agreement is well-timed for market participants keen to use our services to consolidate their OTC clearing processes and benefit from an increase in clearing activity at Eurex," said Steve French, Head of Connectivity and Messaging, Traiana.

"Traiana's clearing services are an essential part of the OTC clearing process and their efficient management of clearing workflows will allow our members and end clients to streamline processing IRS transactions on both a pre and post-trade basis," said Danny Chart, Head of Business Development, Eurex Clearing.

Eurex Clearing is one of the leading central counterparties globally - assuring the safety and integrity of markets while providing innovation in risk management, clearing technology and client asset protection. Eurex Clearing serves about 200 Clearing Members in 20 countries, managing a collateral pool of EUR 49 billion and clearing trades valued at EUR 23 trillion (double counted) every month.

