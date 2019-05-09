Digital Realty Opens Expansion In Dublin, Bringing Total Investment In Ireland To Over €200 Million

Five-megawatt expansion on Profile Park campus opens as nearly half of Irish IT decision-makers remain optimistic on tech sector

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the official opening of the second data centre on its Profile Park campus in Dublin, Ireland. The five-megawatt expansion provides new and existing customers on the Profile Park campus with additional runway for growth in the capacity-constrained Irish market. The new facility is located 30 minutes from Dublin's city centre, and provides maximum product flexibility with state-of-the-art power, cooling, connectivity, security and system redundancy.

The expansion of the Profile Park campus brings Digital Realty's total investment in Ireland to over €200 million, underscoring the company's commitment to the country and confidence in the long-term local demand. Recent research conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Digital Realty found that nearly half (47%) of Irish IT decision-makers are optimistic about the growth of the tech sector in Ireland. The survey of 250 senior Irish IT decision-makers revealed the areas they expect to have the biggest impact over the next five years include Brexit (56%), GDPR (36%), and the rollout of 5G (23%).

IT decision-makers do foresee barriers to market growth, however, including bonus taxation (40%), shortage of affordable housing (36%), and a lack of available funding for tech start-ups (32%). Nearly half (46%) of Irish IT decision-makers surveyed see Ireland as a safe harbour for data, with Ireland quickly becoming a leading digital hub for Europe due to its skilled workforce (38%), competitive corporate tax regime (37%), and GDPR (30%).

"We are pleased to support our customers' growth with the expansion of our Profile Park campus," said Valerie Walsh, Digital Realty Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management. "Our continued investment in Ireland demonstrates our confidence in the future growth prospects for the technology sector in the region. Our research shows that tech sector decision-makers share this optimism and expect the country will continue to flourish in the years to come."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data centre, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centres located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

