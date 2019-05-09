WSO2 CTO to Present Keynote on Achieving Agility via Open Source Identity and Access Management at KuppingerCole Analysts AG European Identity & Cloud Conference 2019

Three WSO2-led EIC sessions will examine the benefits and considerations when choosing open source IAM, Privacy by Design strategies, and PSD2 compliance best practices

Mountain View, CA, USA, May 09, 2019), WSO2 CTO and Co-Founder Paul Fremantle will deliver a keynote on the key considerations in choosing an IAM solution and weighing the benefits of an open source approach.



WSO2 is a Platinum sponsor of EIC 2019, which will run May 14-17, 2019 at the Infinity BallhausForum in Munich, Germany. In addition to the keynote, WSO2 IAM and Open Banking experts will present sessions on best practices. WSO2 identity experts also will be available at its booth to demonstrate how WSO2 Identity Serverprovides enterprises with a comprehensive IAM open source solution.



Keynote on Open Source IAM: Strengths and Opportunities

WSO2 CTO and Co-founder Paul Fremantle will examine the importance of adopting a holistic IAM solution to govern and secure the interactions between the increasing number of endpoints in enterprises-from mobile, web and cloud apps to millions of connected devices. He then will explore the factors that need to be considered when choosing an IAM solution. Finally, Paul will review how adopting open source IAM technology can enable greater agility in managing user identities internally and across an enterprise's ecosystem. The keynote will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in the Auditorium.



Privacy by Design in System Design Strategy

WSO2 Director of IAM, Sagara Gunathunga will explore why enterprises should invest in taking a Privacy by Designprovides a comprehensive, open source IAM solution for managing customer, partner, and employee identities. The software is optimized for identity federation and single source sign-on, which observes that "Identity Management solutions need to address the growing number of identities associated with applications and endpoints, as well as the ability to integrate with the diversity of application and service APIs."



In evaluating WSO2 Identity Server, the KuppingerCole report states that, "Using an open source model allows organizations to innovate by extending the open source code base and help avoid vendor lock-in, although it does require an annual subscription to get the full support an enterprise will need." The report further notes that WSO2 Identity Server "takes some innovative approaches to solve identity challenges in the market today making it a product worth being evaluated." The full report can be downloaded here: https://wso2.com/resources/analyst-reports/kuppingercole-executive-view-identity-server-2019-q2/



About KuppingerCole Analysts AG

KuppingerCole Analysts AG, founded in 2004, is an international and independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. The company specializes in offering neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership and practical relevance in Information Security, Identity & Access Managementto learn more.





