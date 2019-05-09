Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-05-09
|Loan
|1058
|Coupon
|2.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0005676608
|Maturity
|2025-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,650
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.230 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.230 %
|Highest yield
|-0.230 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|66.67
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,180
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.062 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.062 %
|Highest yield
|0.062 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|66.67
