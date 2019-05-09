sprite-preloader
09.05.2019 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2019-05-09
Loan1058
Coupon2.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0005676608
Maturity2025-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,650
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield-0.230 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.230 %
Highest yield-0.230 %
% accepted at lowest yield66.67

Auction date2019-05-09
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,180
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.062 %
Lowest accepted yield0.062 %
Highest yield0.062 %
% accepted at lowest yield66.67


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)