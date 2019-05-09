AB Tasty Enriches Personalization Offering With New Advanced Targeting Capabilities

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty users can now build audience segments based on transactional and behavioral data, for more granular, sophisticated personalization scenarios that drive more conversions.

As part of its Audience Builder functionality, AB Tasty recently rolled out new transactional and behavioral targeting features that greatly enhance its platform's segmentation capabilities. These improvements enable AB Tasty users to create more relevant and sophisticated website personalization scenarios, for faster ROI and an overall better customer experience.

AB Tasty users can use these features to craft website personalization campaigns based on their end users' purchase frequency, last purchase, the types of products bought, or any number of variables set in the data layer through common tag management platforms like Google Tag Manager or Tealium.

These new features are made possible thanks to AB Tasty's powerful new data architecture, Universal Collect:

"Simply collecting data on visitors to pages containing A/B tests or customized content was not enough to gain a holistic understanding of their user journey," explained Jean-Yves Simon, VP Product at AB Tasty. "Universal Collect will continue to allow for more powerful targeting criteria, and data-driven content to facilitate the activation of all untapped audience segments. Our focus is to continue to enrich our personalization offer, especially using artificial intelligence, to automate the personalization process and decrease the time-to-ROI."

As part of its personalization offering, AB Tasty recently launched the dynamic widget Image Matchmaker, which automates visual content delivery on product pages.

Jérémy Germain, Traffic Manager at Best Western Hotels & Resorts, added, "We were beta testers of Image Matchmaker and we were very pleased with the experience. The algorithm powering the dynamic widget allowed us to automatically test multiple images on our product pages. We generated 20% more traffic to the first step of the purchase funnel thanks to our first campaign using the widget."

