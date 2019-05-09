Visiongain Report: Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market will see a Capital Expenditure (CapEx) of $2,405mn in 2019 as Demand for Oil and Gas Continues to Grow

- Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Forecast and Analysis by Equipment (Sensors, Sources, Cable Based Acquisition Systems, Wireless Acquisition Systems & Other Equipment) and by Region Plus Profiles of Leading Companies in the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain has calculated that the global Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $2,405mn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

For E&P and mining industries, land seismic surveys are carried out to generate subsea bottom profiles. This type of surveying is conducted by generating mechanical sound waves that are sent into the earth. The energy reflected back from the earth is measured by recording sensors which are installed in mounted trucks which consist of tapes to record any activity. The land seismic operations require various equipment such as geophones, seismic sensors, streamers, hydrophones, air or water gun, streamers, and sub-bottom profilers.

Previously declining prices of oil & gas have resulted in cutting investments in the E&P oil & gas sector. This, in turn, has resulted in land seismic acquisition companies making major cuts with regards to spending in order to remain profitable during this market downturn. Thus, the land or onshore seismic equipment & acquisition is highly dependent on the price of oil & gas prevailing in the market.

Due to volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices, several upstream companies are cutting E&P budgets and even spending on land seismic equipment. However, technological advancements coupled with increased energy requirement in developing nations and exploitation of shale gas reserves are key drivers for the growth in demand for land seismic equipment over the forecast period.

The land seismic equipment market experienced a shock after the oil price fall in late 2014 with the industry becoming cautious and cutting exploration expenses to retain profitability. Oil price recovery and the need for oil companies to continue to add value to their resources will drive a new wave of investment in seismic equipment from 2019 but constrained from lower oil price levels. For years before 2019, the limited exploration activity will be mostly met by current equipment.

Visiongain's global Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across seven different regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Russia/CIS and South America.

With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and equipment. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market over the forecast timeframe.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/land-seismic-equipment-acquisition-market-forecast-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

The report will answer questions such as:

• How is the land seismic equipment & acquisition market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the land seismic equipment & acquisition market dynamics?

• How will each technology in equipment & acquisition market submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will market shares of each the land seismic equipment & acquisition submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• Which land seismic equipment & acquisition submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional the land seismic equipment & acquisition market and submarkets?

• Will leading national the land seismic equipment & acquisition market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The report provides forecasts for the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market by Equipment, for the period 2019-2029

- Sensors submarket 2019-2029

- Sources submarket 2019-2029

- Cable Based Acquisition Systems submarket 2019-2029

- Wireless Acquisition Systems submarket 2019-2029

- Other Equipment submarket 2019-2029

2) The report also forecasts and analyses the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market by Region from 2019-2029

North America

- United States CAPEX 2019-2029

- Canada CAPEX 2019-2029

- Mexico CAPEX 2019-2029

Asia Pacific

- China CAPEX 2019-2029

- Japan CAPEX 2019-2029

- India CAPEX 2019-2029

- ASEAN CAPEX 2019-2029

- Australia CAPEX 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Pacific CAPEX 2019-2029

Europe

- UK CAPEX 2019-2029

- Italy CAPEX 2019-2029

- Spain CAPEX 2019-2029

- Germany CAPEX 2019-2029

- Norway CAPEX 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe CAPEX 2019-2029

Middle East

- GCC CAPEX 2019-2029

- Iran CAPEX 2019-2029

- Rest of the Middle East and Africa CAPEX 2019-2029

Africa

- South Africa CAPEX 2019-2029

- Nigeria CAPEX 2019-2029

- Rest of the Africa CAPEX 2019-2029

Russia/CIS CAPEX 2019-2029



South America

- Brazil CAPEX 2019-2029

- Venezuela CAPEX 2019-2029

- Argentina CAPEX 2019-2029

- Rest of South America CAPEX 2019-2029

3) The report reveals the Drivers and Restraints in the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market

4) The report includes PEST Analysis affecting the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market

5) The report provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market:

- SA Exploration

- Terraseis

- Sercel

- Terrex Seismic

- WesternGeco

- Mitcham Industries

- International Seismic Co. (iSeis)

- ION Geophysical Corporation

- Geometrics

- Geospace Technologies

- Sinopec Corp.

This independent 165-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 118 tables and figures examining the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure by equipment and region, as well as in-depth analysis of leading companies in the Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market from 2019-2029 that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the Energy sector. Purchasing this report today will help you to recognise those important market opportunities and understand the possibilities there. I look forward to receiving your order.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/land-seismic-equipment-acquisition-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Exploration (ADCO)

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

Acoustic Geophysical Services (AGS)

Advent Oilfield Services

Allegro Funds Group

Alphageo India Limited

Apache

Arabian Geophysical & Surveying (ARGAS)

ARGAS

ARM Geophysics

Asia Oilfield Services Limited (ASIAN)

AutoSeis

Baker Hughes

Baoding Longet Equipment Co., Ltd.

BGP Inc.

Breckenridge Geophysical

CAMAC Energy Inc.

CGG

Chaparral Energy

Chevron

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Dawson Geophysical Co

Denbury Resources

DownUnder Geosolutions

Empresa Colombiana de Gas (Ecogás)

ERHC Energy Inc.

ExxonMobil

Fairfield Nodal

Fasken

Gazprom Neft

GEO EAST Co.

Geokinetics

Geometrics

Geopartners Ltd.

Geospace Technologies

Geotec Spa

Global Geophysical Services

Gold Oil Peru SAC

GSS

Hydrocarb Energy Corp (HECC)

INOVA Technologies

International Seismic Co. (iSeis)

ION Geophysical Corporation (ION)

ION Integrated Seismic Solutions

Kinder Morgan

KrisEnergy

LINC Energy

LoneStar Geophysical Surveys (LSGS)

Lukoil

Metgasco

Mitcham Industries

Monarch Geophysical Services

NIS Naftagas Oilfield Services

NovaSPAN

Occidental Petroleum

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC)

OPACBARATA

Panamerican Geophysical

PASI srl Technologies

Pertamina

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex)

Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS)

Polaris Limited

Repsol-YPF

REXIMseis Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell

SAExploration

Saudi Aramco

Schlumberger

SDP Services Ltd

Seismic Exchange, Inc.

Seismic Source Co.

Sercel

Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group

Sinopec

Southwest Energy

Statoil

Swala Energy Limited

Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC)

Terraseis

Terrex Seismic

Tesla Exploration Limited

TGS

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

Total

Tullow Oil

Viking Seismic Services

WesternGeco

WirelessSEISMIC

XTO Energy



Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Alberta Geological Survey

Argentine Government

China's Ministry of Land and Resources

Chinese Government

European Union (EU)

Mexican Government

Ministry of Water Resources

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

SKSPMIGAS

UK Government

UK Oil & Gas Authority (OGA)

United States Geological Survey (USGS)

US Energy Information Administration (EIA)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Global Land Drill Rigs Market Analysis to 2027

Marine Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2018-2028

Deepwater Drilling Market Report 2018-2028

Multi-Well Drilling Market Forecast 2017-2027

Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2019-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg