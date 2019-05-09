Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon entered European outdoor wear market with functional fabrics and materials of Hyosung TNC (KRX:298020).

Hyosung TNC participated in "Performance Days," a functional fabric fair in Munich, Germany, on May 8 and 9. Launched in 2008, Performance Days is a place for the presentation of functional fabrics for sportswear, outdoor clothing and work wear. Its 2019 edition attracted 297 manufacturers from 29 countries, including Lycra, Unifi, Lenzing and 3M. Hyosung TNC set up its booth in the fair this year for the first time to begin its marketing campaigns from outdoor clothing.

Under the topic, "The Beauty of Function," Hyosung TNC displays fabrics with multiple functions for outdoor activities, such as giving a cool touch, blocking UV rays, absorbing and drying sweat quickly and neutralizing the smell of sweat. The fabrics also make it easy to design clothes for everyday life.

Its notable brands reflecting the latest eco-friendly trend of fashion industry include regen, polyester yarn into which plastic bottles were recycled; MIPAN regen, a nylon yarn into which waste from processes were recycled; creora eco-soft, yarn that saves energy by enabling heat setting at a low temperature compared to common spandex; and creora Black, a black dope dyed yarn which uses less water because extra dying is not needed.

"These days, customers do not set much value on either of function or design. Instead they look for products which can satisfy both. They want to enhance the value of their consumption by purchasing environment-friendly products," Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon said. "Hyosung TNC will take this fair as an opportunity to identify customer needs and provide products that will lead industry trends."

Since he took office as chairman, Cho has emphasized the importance of meeting customers, and attended international trade fairs to listen to customers and expand Hyosung's global presence.

