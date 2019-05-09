Arvind Fashions Partners With Nucleus Vision to Create a More Seamless and Personalized Shopping Experience

Deploys Nucleus Vision's proprietary sensor technology in GAP, Nautica & U.S. Polo Assn. stores to offer a personalized shopping experience to consumers

MUMBAI, India, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern-day shoppers are inclining more towards personalization, Indian clothing retail chain Arvind Fashions Limited is exploring new ways to understand their customers better. Arvind, a licensee of numerous international fashion brands, has signed an MoU with Nucleus Vision, an IoT & Blockchain company, to initiate a pilot project aiming to offer a personalized experience to their shoppers.

Following the partnership, Arvind will implement Nucleus Vision's proprietary sensor technology in their Gap, Unlimited and U. S. Polo. Assn. stores to strengthen customer analytics.

"We see tremendous interest from the customers for a more evolved and personalized shopping experience. Nucleus Vision's revolutionary technology will give us valuable insights into our customer behavior, which will help us improve customer satisfaction and increase revisits," saidRukaiya Rangwala, COO, Digital Centre of Excellence, Arvind Fashions Limited.

"We look forward to expanding the scope of our relationship with Arvind Fashions Limited. This is a big step towards our goal to associate with the leading players in the Indian retail market to help them create better shopper experience," saidAbhishek Pitti, Founder & CEO of Nucleus Vision.

The current Indian retail market amounts to an approximate of USD 800 billion and is estimated to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2020. Personalization plays a major role in the gigantic market as 63% of Indian consumers prefer personalized experience, according to a report by Forrester-Epsilon. Through this association with Nucleus Vision, Arvind Fashions Limited intends to offer its consumers a more personalized retail shopping experience and therefore tap into new opportunities.

About Arvind Fashions Limited

Arvind Fashions Limited is India's largest fashion and retail company, home to over 20 national and international brands. With 1500 stand-alone stores and 5000 departmental and multi-brand stores across India, Arvind Fashions Limited is a pioneer in introducing global brands into India.

The company has successfully introduced ARROW, the first international menswear brand in India in 1993 and today licenses several brands like GAP, GANT, Nautica, Aeropostale, U.S Polo Association, The Children's Place, Ed Hardy, Sephora among others. Arvind Fashions was responsible for establishing Flying Machine, India's first iconic, home-grown youth apparel brand in 1980.

The company also houses its own leading brands like Unlimited, True Blue, The Arvind Store, among others. With unique capabilities in sourcing, design, product development, strong distribution footprint, retail capabilities, channel linkages and management teams, Arvind Fashions is a trendsetter across segments- casualization, tweens, kids, beauty and athleisure.

For more information, please visit www.arvind-fashions.com

About Nucleus Vision

Founded in 2014 at Harvard University, Nucleus Vision (www.nucleus.vision) is an end-to-end technology solution provider that captures & provides previously inaccessible data to retailers & 'brick and mortar' businesses through blockchain & real-time sensor technology. Nucleus Vision is backed by Tim Draper, IndusAge Partners, and several other prominent industry players. Nucleus Vision has offices in San Francisco, USA, and Hyderabad, India.

