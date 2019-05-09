

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ, CNQ.TO) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net earnings climbed to C$961 million from last year's C$583 million. Earnings per share grew to C$0.80 from C$0.47 a year ago.



Adjusted net earnings were C$838 million or C$0.70 per share, compared to C$885 million or C$0.71 per share a year ago.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Equivalent production in the quarter declined to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day or BOE/d from last year's 1.08 million BOE/d.



