HONG KONG, May 9, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce on 7 May, its educational subsidiary Elernity has signed a framework agreement for strategic coopration with Encyclopaedia Britannica at the Digital Maritime Silk Road Sub-forum of the 2nd Digital China Summit. Both parties will fully integrate their respective advantages in areas including education resources, Internet technologies, solutions and branding, as well as expand efforts in the field of "Internet + Education" to promote digital learning development worldwide. Nenad Popovic, Minister without Portfolio of Serbia in charge of Innovations and Technological Development, Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon, Chen Changjie, Vice President of NetDragon, Karthik Krishnan, Global CEO of Encyclopaedia Britannica and Sal De Spirito, Senior Vice President of Encyclopaedia Britannica attended the signing ceremony.Digital learning is a huge and noble business. As a global leader in building internet communities, NetDragon has actively responded to the national policy on the Belt and Road Initiative in recent years, accelerating education development continuously through the "Internet + Education" model to promote digital education worldwide. With over 100 million registered users, NetDragon's educational products currently cover more than 1.3 million classrooms in 192 countries, making it one of the world's largest K12 education community networks and ecosystems. The signing of this framework agreement on strategic coopration indicates that both parties will give full play to their respective advantages in content and resources, create leading digitalized education products, and jointly promote the development of global digital learning.Encyclopaedia Britannica plans to assist Elernity in promoting virtual laboratory in regions outside of China, in order to stimulate future construction and development of virutal laboratories. Elernity's virtual laboratory is an open, free and fun platform for experiment simulations. It integrates experiment resources of K12 physics, chemistry, and biology subjects, meeting the teaching and learning needs in experiments for both teachers and students. The laboratory also provides voice and text reminders, so as to guide students to complete experiments independently. When there are non-standard procedures, the system will give users authentic and immersive experience through its simulation engine.Elernity is considering introducing Encyclopaedia Britannica's resources into its flagship product 101 Education PPT. As a 250 years old globally renowned education corporation, Encyclopaedia Britannica brings together the knowledge of global educational leaders including Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize winners and serves more than 140 million students with high quality content resources and standards that are widely recognized across over 80 countries around the world. On the other hand, 101 Education PPT is an integrated educational software for teachers to prepare and deliver lessons. It contains rich teaching resources and mutifaceted interactive teaching features, hence helping teachers prepare and deliver lessons efficiently. Currently, its installed base has exceeded 5 million. Meanwhile, the two parties will also be cooperating on digital interactive courses for preschool education, taking full advantage of their education resources, Internet technologies, solutions and branding, and further expanding efforts in the field of "Internet + Education" to promote digital learning development worldwide.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.About Encyclopaedia BritannicaEncyclopaedia Britannica brings together the knowledge of global educational leaders including Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize winners. Combined with the expertises of Encyclopaedia Britannica in-house editors, course specialists, designers and web developers, its content resources are of the highest quality and standard, making teaching and learning more effective. The Encyclopaedia Britannica band has a 250-year history, widely recognized as the most reliable source over 80 countries around the world, providing service to more than 140 million students.