

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as trade worries persisted ahead of crucial U.S.-China talks in Washington and several shares went ex-dividend.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 32 points or 0.43 percent at 7,239 after inching up 0.2 percent the previous day.



BP Plc dropped 1.8 percent and Hiscox fell 2.5 percent on going ex-dividend.



Acacia Mining rallied 2.8 percent after reporting a surge in April gold output and backing FY production outlook.



Luxury brand Burberry, for which China is a key market, fell 1.8 percent.



Financials HSBC and Prudential declined more than 1 percent while industrial group Melrose lost almost 2 percent.



Insurer RSA climbed 2.3 percent after its net written premiums rose 3 percent in the first quarter.



Online grocer Ocado rose 1.3 percent after it bought a minority stake in robotics start-up Karakuri.



