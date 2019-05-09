

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer prices rose at a faster rate in April, while the growth in export eased in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.7 percent increase in March, in line with economists' expectation.



Food prices grew by 5.2 percent and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 8.5 percent. Prices of fuel and power, and services rose at the same rate as seen in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in April, after a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent rise.



The core CPI rose 3.8 percent monthly in April and 0.3 percent from a year ago.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, grew 3.9 percent annually and 0.9 percent from the previous month.



Separate data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed that exports rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in March, slower than 6.2 percent in February.



Imports climbed 5.6 percent annually in March, after a 7.3 percent rise in the previous month.



The trade surplus decreased by EUR 21 million to EUR 677 million in March.



