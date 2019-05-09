Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2019) - On national TV Sat May 11 & Sun May 12, 2019 - BTV- Business Television visits five cannabis companies for your watchlist. Full Episode

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) - Analyst Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity Group weighs in on this company that has 27 locations in Florida and is in the top three revenue producing, publicly traded cannabis stocks. See Feature

Biome Grow Inc. (CSE: BIO) (OTCQB: BIOIF) - BTV visits this company focused on the underserviced Maritime provinces, who also entered a supply agreement with CBD Acres in the largest hemp-derived CBD deal to date. See Feature

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR) (OTCQX: CPTRF) - BTV goes to its first California trade show to visit Captor's wholly owned subsidiary, Chai Cannabis Co., focused on vertical integration with a seed to sale mentality. See Feature

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) - BTV unveils how their large California facility will become their own self-contained ecosystem to grow, manufacture and distribute cannabis. See Feature

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) - BTV shares how Yield Growth, with key management from MAC and Johnson & Johnson, is developing and marketing topical and therapeutic beauty and wellness products infused with cannabis and hemp root oil. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday May 11 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday May 12 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday May 11 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday May 12 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun May 19 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues May 21 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

